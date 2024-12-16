Buffalo Bills Week 16 matchup against New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium flexed to 4:25 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Week 16 matchup against New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium has been flexed to 4:25 p.m., the NFL announced on Monday.

Kickoff of the game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., it will now start at 4:25 p.m. It will still be televised on CBS.

The Bills are coming off a big 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions and only have three games left in the season.

You can watch the 7 Sports team recap the win and Josh Allen's big game below.

Did Josh Allen solidify his MVP case? Bills score 48 on Lions

This is the first of two matchups between the Bills and Patriots this season. The Bills will play the Jets in Week 17 and finish the regular season against the Patriots in Week 18.