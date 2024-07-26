Buffalo Bills training camp: What we’ve learned through the first three days

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday the Buffalo Bills wrapped up day three of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

On day three, the offense came out firing during the 7-on-7 portion headlined by a beautiful pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Keon Coleman for a 30-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

A few plays later, Allen hit wide receiver Khalil Shakir down the sideline for another touchdown.

But the defense responded in a big way at the end of practice with three turnovers on four plays. One of the turnovers was arguably a pass interference and the other was on a tipped ball, but the defense clearly had the upper hand in the second half of practice.

Over the first three days, the offense has won more, but Friday’s practice was slanted toward the defense.

The team will have its first off day of training camp on Saturday and will return to the practice field on Sunday.

Other notes from day three of training camp:



Tyrell Shavers is a name to keep an eye on in the wide receiver room. He got some snaps with Allen on Friday, along with several other guys like KJ Hamler and Chase Claypool.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have had dominant starts to camp, both making several splash plays. With questions about the Bills number two edge rusher job, it’s clear the Bills other three starts on the D-Line will be Rousseau, Oliver, and DaQuan Jones.

Dawuane Smoot continues to be a player getting more snaps with the Bills starters. It’s early, but he appears close to a safe bet to make the Bills 53-man roster.

Social media highlights from day two of training camp: