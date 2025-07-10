Buffalo Bills Training Camp Preview: New and familiar wide receivers join 'Everybody Eats' offense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Last season, the mantra was "everybody eats" for the Buffalo Bills offense.

As we are just under two weeks away from the official start of training camp, we're rolling out our position previews with the group that embodied that message more than anyone, the wide receivers.

Taking a look inside the wide receiver room, you’ll notice a mix of familiar and fresh faces. Among the new guys is Joshua Palmer, whose skill set is something offensive coordinator Joe Brady has wanted in his offense for a long time.

“I’ve been a fan of Josh since he was coming out; he's a very intelligent football player, very conscientious," Brady said during OTAs. "Wants to know the why and the big picture of everything. Kind of a seamless fit to the room."

Other new targets for Josh Allen include Elijah Moore, Laviska Shenault, 2025 7th-round draft pick Kaden Prather, and others.

Some new weapons, sure, but the reigning MVP says that, like anything, it’ll take some time to all get on the same page.

“It’s going to be an adjustment period, obviously," Allen said. "We got a little work in during OTA's but I’m working hard to get on the same page with them. They’re each really good at some things, and we have to utilize those strengths to our benefit.”

Now, on the flip side, the team’s leading receiver from a year ago, Khalil Shakir, and his trusted dependability will be back, as well as Curtis Samuel and other depth pieces.

One guy who will likely have a lot of eyes on him during camp is wide receiver Keon Coleman, who wants to prove doubters wrong during his second-year leap.

“I demand greatness from myself," Coleman said. "To know my coaches demand the same level of greatness from myself. And as far as the leap from year one to year two, I don’t think it’s as big as everyone thinks it is. I know that I’m capable of doing, they know what I’m capable of doing, so it’s about staying healthy all year, and we're going to show."