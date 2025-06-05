Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman focused on proving doubters wrong, solidifying role on offense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Back in March, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that wide receiver Keon Coleman needed to take the next step.

“As far as Keon goes, I thought he had an up-and-down first season, I really do," McDermott said during the NFL Combine. "I mentioned at the end of the year, I thought he got off to a start in the beginning of the year, he built momentum through, and then he got injured. From there on it was rather rocky, I’d say.”

Beane also spoke at the NFL Combine and said, “Are there plays he would want back? Sure. Are there some things he needs to do better? Yes. But he’s a competitive young man and I have no doubts he’s going to come back with a refreshed mindset, and ready, if there are doubters, to prove them wrong.”

Proving doubters wrong is exactly what Coleman plans on doing this season.

“I demand greatness from myself, and I love to know my coaches demand the same amount of greatness, and we’re on the same page about it," Coleman said.

Through the first few weeks of OTAs, his teammates and coaches have already noticed some serious strides.

"I am enjoying seeing him ask the questions he’s asking, his approach, moving him around, and doing different things with him," offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. "Seeing what he can and can’t do. Football is a physical sport, so once the pads come on, that’s the biggest thing."

“You could see the difference in his body, too," added cornerback Tre'Davious White. "So when you can see the transformation and how guys are changing, you can tell they care about their craft. That’s how you know they’re putting in the work to be the best player that they can be for their team.”

Whether it’s in the weight room or out on the field, Coleman's only direction from this point is forward.

"It’s a new year," Coleman added. "So finish easy games, get through each week, and worry about the rest when it comes up. But we got a lot of different things in this bottle, and we’re going to shake it and make sure the puzzle gets together.”