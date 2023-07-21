Buffalo Bills Training Camp Position Preview: Defensive End

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bill's defense was tested last season when their No.1 pass rusher suffered an ACL tear. The void left it up to guys like Greg Rousseau, Shaq Lawson, and A.J. Epenesa to play a more prominent role than they were used to.

"After Von goes down, I think I'm the oldest guy," said Shaq Lawson. "I told the guys you got drafted, the first and second round, for a reason."

The defensive ends held their own for the second half of the season without their leader on the field. Fast forward to the off-season, the Bills looked to add even more depth by signing Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal.

"This is a defense you want to be a part of," said Floyd. "It just so happened the situation led me to come here. I will seize the moment and help the defense improve."

Floyd has eight years of NFL experience, spending the last three seasons with the Los Angles rams. He had a small stint with Von chasing a ring.

"Superbowl ring. Von was the person who helped me get mine."

In addition to Floyd, the Bills also picked up Shane Ryan in free agency, along with Colt's Kameron Cline off waivers.

Overall, the defensive looks stacked.

"You got Greg Rousseau, Flo, Boogie Basham, A.J., and Shane Ray again," said Von Miller. "We've got all these different weapons to be able to go out there and succeed."

As for their health status of Von, he's progressing but says he's not rushing the process like he's done in the past.

"In 2013, when I tour my ACL, I wanted to get back as fast as possible and play, show guys I didn't need to take nine months to recover from an ACL. But goals are different now."

