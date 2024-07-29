Buffalo Bills training camp: Observations from the first padded practice

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've often heard training camp doesn't actually start until the pads come on.

Well, after four days of jerseys and shorts, the Buffalo Bills put the pads on for the first time on Monday as they approach the halfway point of training camp practices in Rochester.

Buffalo has now completed five practices at St. John Fisher University, with six remaining. Up to this point, it has been pretty even with the offense and defense battling every day, but things ramped up a notch with the pads on.

"Now we're playing the real game," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "The techniques and the fundamentals, some of that doesn't change, we've been working on those and it's important those carry forward into today when we're in pads."

So who stood out during the first padded practice of Bills training camp?



For the fourth time in five days, I'd give the offense the edge for an efficient day featuring a few big plays but some nice balance. This doesn't mean the defense didn't have their moments, they certainly did, but I wanted to see if the offense could continue the positive signs they've shown during the first four days of camp and they did just that. Wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman all made splash plays for the "first" team offense during 11-on-11 work.

Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers continues to climb the depth chart and spent more time working with Josh Allen and company on Monday. Shavers is trending towards making the roster with his strong start to camp. McDermott said he was "very impressed with Shavers" and this has been building since his rookie season when he was on the Bills practice squad.

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot is another player trending in the right direction. Ed Oliver called him a playmaker and said he was surprised the Bills were able to add a player of his caliber, "Guys like that don't normally just float around."

Running back Ty Johnson left practice after a play where he made contact with linebacker Terrel Bernard. The injury didn't appear to result from the contact, but more of a hamstring/leg tweak before the contact.

Safety Mike Edwards is considered "week to week" with a hamstring injury. That's a tough blow for the frontrunner to be one of the Bills starting safeties this season. Edwards already missed most of mini-camp and OTAs with an injury.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is day-to-day with a toe injury. He was on the field for practice in a t-shirt and shorts, which is a good sign for his future outlook.

The Bills will have one more practice on Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday. The team returns to Orchard Park for the annual "Return of the Blue and Red" practice at Highmark Stadium on Friday.

Social media highlights

#Bills RB James Cook is back at practice today after an excused absence on Sunday



And he's already working on some future TD celebrations#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VWrhUxsGEF — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 29, 2024

tears of joy after an autograph from Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/L5NHF3ljdC — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 29, 2024