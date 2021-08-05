Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Seven

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a day off Wednesday the Buffalo Bills were back on the practice field for day seven of training camp Thursday.

Prior to practice Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell spoke to media. Farwell spoke highly of Bills WR and returner Isaiah McKenzie.

More on McKenzie returning kicks for the #Bills:



“He’s just been taking full control of it and you sense the positive energy of him being confident in himself… we’ve got a good group of guys in front of him… they’re exceptional.”#BillsMafia — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) August 5, 2021

Farwell also said he believes in Bills kicker Tyler Bass and punter Matt Haack.

On the #Bills not bringing in competition for K Tyler Bass or P Matt Haack:



“I believe in our guys. And I really wanted to focus on our continuity… the really really good groups across the league— they’re super consistent… that’s what I’m going for.” #BillsMafia — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) August 5, 2021

Offensive lineman Ike Boettger was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List and participated in today's practice. Fellow offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List the same day, he has not returned.

Bills WR Jake Kumerow continued to have a strong training camp Thursday, catching everything that went his way according to 7 Eyewitness Sports' Adam Unger.

Kumerow spent the majority of 2020 with the Bills before he was released him in December. The New Orleans Saints claimed him following his release. He was then released by the Saints and has since returned to the Bills.

McKenzie spoke highly of Kumerow Thursday.

“I didn’t know what he could do, but he comes out there running down special teams as an R2, L2, making plays. And then he goes in during a game and scores," McKenzie said. "Then the Saints took him away, I was like, dang we lost Jake. But we like Jake here, like Jake likes being here. I asked him the other day, like, why’d you come back? And he was like I don’t want to be nowhere else. But Jake’s awesome.”

On the defensive side of the ball Tremaine Edmunds stepped up and had an interception.