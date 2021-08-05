Bills specialists seeking continuity over competition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In 2020, Tyler Bass had to beat out Stephen Hauschka. Bass and former punter Core Bojorquez had competition to hold off in versatile K/P Kaare Vedvik as well.

For Bass, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and newly signed punter Matt Haack, that's not the case this summer.

"I trust our guys. I believe in our guys. And I really wanted to focus on our continuity," special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said. "Let's just make sure I'm not trading holders for Bass, you know? [I'm] trying to figure all of that out. You know, let's get really comfortable."

The former Miami Dolphin doesn't want to get too comfortable, though. Just because Matt Haack is the only punter in Orchard Park doesn't mean there aren't other punters out there.

"There's 32 other punters on the other teams and however many punters they brought into camp," Haack said. "There's a million other guys out there that want to be in the position I'm in right now so you can't take anything for granted."

Haack has gotten to take every rep since he arrived in Orchard Park. He's handled every punt and every hold throughout the summer and will continue to do so in the fall. And that consistency will make a difference down the stretch.

"For my cog in the system, I think it's giving Matt [Haack] the same ball every time," Ferguson said. "If Matt's catching it in the same spot every time, we know that 99 percent of the time, it's going to end up with laces forward."

"I think it's good. Because Reid, Matt and I are able to just get work without any disruption," Bass said. "It just takes the distraction away from it so we can just focus on bettering ourselves."

The Bills were in the NFL's top 10 in several special teams categories, including field goals made, extra points made, and extra point percentage. If Bass, Ferguson, and Haack can top that in 2021, special teams should certainly be on their way.