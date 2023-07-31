Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 5: Damar Hamlin back in pads for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Bills took the field at St. John Fisher University on Monday for day five of training camp it also marked the first practice the team wore pads.

With the team putting pads on for the first time during camp, it was also the first time safety Damar Hamlin was in pads since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January.

He was cleared to resume full activities in April and at the time said "This event was life-changing, but it's not the end of my story, so I'm here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

In June, he was a full participant in practice for the first time.

On the first day of training camp on July 26, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told the media that Hamlin would be a "full go."