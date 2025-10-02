Buffalo Bills top rushing offense gears up for big test on Sunday Night Football against New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — It's fitting that on the day James Cook is named AFC Offensive Player of the Month, we get to talk about the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense gearing up for a showdown with one of the league's best rushing defenses.

When the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, that'll be one of the many storylines to follow.

According to ESPN, the Bills are averaging 163.5 rushing yards per game, while the Patriots' defense is allowing 77.5 yards per game, which is tied for second in the NFL.

Having a guy like James Cook leading you out of the backfield yields confidence for the Bills, but they know they're up for a challenge.

"It's more about the culture they're instilling there," said quarterback Josh Allen. "Coach (Mike) Vrabel, I have a lot of respect for him, and I know our players have a lot of respect for him. It's going to be a really good coached football game, really sound."

As for the guys up front who will be blocking for the reigning MVP and AFC Offensive Player of the Month, they're embracing the challenge ahead, especially after a week where Allen took three sacks in their win over the Saints.

"It's always a fun challenge for a competitor in this league to go out there against a group that's supposedly the best at stopping what you're the best at doing," added guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

"It fuels me," left tackle Dion Dawkins added. "Now we want to beat the best. They're number two, right? And we're number one, cool. We'll see how it goes, and I'm glad Cook is the guy of the month because now we have that special star on our side."

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.