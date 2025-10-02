Buffalo Bills running back James Cook named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the kids say these days, "Let James Cook."

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his spectacular September.

Cook's 401 rushing yards through the first four games currently rank him second in the NFL. He also has five touchdowns and 89 receiving yards.

He is just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in each of his team's first four games of a season. He is also the first member of the Bills to surpass 100+ scrimmage yards in the team's first four games since O.J. Simpson in 1975.

In the team's Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, Cook set a franchise record with his eighth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown.