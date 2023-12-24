Buffalo Bills top Chargers 24-22, control their own playoff destiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Tyler Bass connected on a field goal in the final minute to lift the Buffalo Bills to a 24-22 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the win, the Bills improve to 9-6 on the season and control their own playoff destiny.

After what turned out to be the eventual game-winning kick, Los Angeles had one more chance with 23 seconds on the clock. Ed Oliver sealed the win with his second sack of the day.

Made every mistake possible and still won. Give them credit but holy moly that was a tough one. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 24, 2023

Despite the win, the Bills had a very sloppy game, with three turnovers and seven penalties. But some late game heroics from Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir put the Bills in position to seal the win with a late field goal.

Allen finished the game with 237 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Allen added two rushing touchdowns and 15 yards. Reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week James Cook failed to replicate his huge game from the week prior, rushing for 70 yards on 20 carries with a late-game fumble.

Along with the Cook fumble, Deonte Harty fumbled a punt return in the first half and Allen had an interception early in the second half.

Gabriel Davis led the way for the offense with a huge game catching four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs made a crucial catch on the Bills final drive, but had another game where he failed to surpass 100 receiving yards with five catches for 29 yards.

Thanks to a Cincinnati Bengals loss earlier in the day the Bills can clinch a playoff appearance with two more wins. According to the New York Times Playoff Predictor the Bills have a 73 percent chance at advancing to the postseason.