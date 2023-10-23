Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox to have surgery on his wrist; no timeline for return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that tight end Dawson Knox will have surgery on his wrist.

When asked what the timeline may be for his return McDermott responded: "Yeah I wish I could tell you, too early right now. The decision was just made to go ahead and get that done."

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott discusses loss to Patriots and provides injury updates

Knox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the game on October 8 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars but has played in both games since. Last week against the New York Giants he had three catches for 17 yards and Sunday against the New England Patriots he had one catch for 10 yards.

In his absence, the Bills will look to rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. The first-round pick had season highs in both catches (8) and yards (75) on Sunday against the Patriots.

The injury is another blow to a Bills team that is already without cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, and running back Damien Harris who were all placed on injured reserve.