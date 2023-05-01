Watch Now
Buffalo Bills sign veteran running back Latavius Murray

Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (28) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 10:20:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — After choosing not to address the running back position in the 2023 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills have signed a former Pro Bowler to add to their backfield. On Monday, the Bills agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Latavius Murray.

The Syracuse native spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 703 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. The Bills will be Murray's sixth team since joining the NFL in 2014.

Over the course of his career, Murray has rushed for 6,252 yards, 55 touchdowns and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Murray joins James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines in the Bills running back room.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
