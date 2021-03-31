Buffalo Bills sign linebacker Marquel Lee to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills added their second linebacker of the day, signing former Las Vegas Raider Marquel Lee to a one-year deal.

Signed LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/4h8cyyyi3z — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 31, 2021

Lee, 25, played 34 games over three seasons with the Raiders, missing the 2020 season due to injury.

The former fifth-round pick had his best season in 2018 where he recorded 58 tackles including a career-high 11 against the Indianapolis Colts that season.