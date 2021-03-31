Menu

Buffalo Bills sign linebacker Marquel Lee to one-year deal

AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron
Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Marquel Lee
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 16:29:00-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills added their second linebacker of the day, signing former Las Vegas Raider Marquel Lee to a one-year deal.

Lee, 25, played 34 games over three seasons with the Raiders, missing the 2020 season due to injury.

The former fifth-round pick had his best season in 2018 where he recorded 58 tackles including a career-high 11 against the Indianapolis Colts that season.

