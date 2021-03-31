Bills add to LB group, sign Tyrell Adams to one-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added more depth to their roster, signing LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract.

Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/lr66UH5Qru — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 31, 2021

Adams, 28, was claimed off waivers by the Bills back in 2017, however, he was waived the next day after failing his physical.

Last season with the Houston Texans, Adams started 12 games and recorded 122 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He's also had practice squad stints with several teams around the league including the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.