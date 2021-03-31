Menu

Bills add to LB group, sign Tyrell Adams to one-year contract

Matt Patterson/AP
Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams (50) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 31, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added more depth to their roster, signing LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract.

Adams, 28, was claimed off waivers by the Bills back in 2017, however, he was waived the next day after failing his physical.

Last season with the Houston Texans, Adams started 12 games and recorded 122 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He's also had practice squad stints with several teams around the league including the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

