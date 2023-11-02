Buffalo Bills sign DT Linval Joseph, place CB Kaiir Elam on injured reserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has signed defensive tackle Linval Joseph and placed cornerback Kaiir Elam on injured reserve.

Joseph is 35 years old and was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has played in 179 games and has 664 tackles and 25.5 sacks across his 13-year NFL career. He has played for the Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. Joseph was part of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XLVI.

Regarding Elam, on Wednesday Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team was considering "shutting him down" due to him dealing with a nagging ankle injury. Beane said the injury has been a factor in why he hasn’t been active each week. The former first-round pick has played in just three games this season.

Brandon Beane said Kaiir Elam has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury and they are considering “shutting him down”



Said the injury has been a factor he hasn’t been active each week. Said it’s not all about injury, but they are still hopeful he can turn things around. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 1, 2023

This has been a busy week of roster moves for the Bills.

Earlier this week the team traded for Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas and signed running back Leonard Fournette to the practice squad.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills trade for Green Bay Packers CB Rasul Douglas, sign RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

Some pretty big moves this week for the Bills with the additions of Douglas, Joseph, & Fournette. I don’t think it will take much time for them to acclimate. I’d imagine Fournette is promoted at some point as well. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 2, 2023

These moves add depth for the Bills who are without cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and running back Damien Harris who have all been placed on injured reserve.