Buffalo Bills sign Bills to play on Bills offensive line; He says 'Go Bills'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Keaton Bills has become the first player in Buffalo Bills franchise history to have his name on the front and back of his jersey. The Utah native played five years with the Utes before the Bills came calling and now his destiny is fulfilled.

Doing a story on Keaton Bills, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills. We did it in the Bills media room and then the power went out. Maybe someone forgot to pay the...bills #BILLSmafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/I7engce6tl — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 16, 2024

“Now that I’m here, it’s checked every mark and every box I could ever fill and figure out," Bills told 7 Sports. "So it’s just awesome being here.”

Bills was signed as a priority free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He said it was hard not hearing his name called on day three, but he believes he ended up where he was supposed to be.

“You know it’s a dream come true. You know, you watch the draft, and you're kind of a little shattered when you don’t get drafted but when you get that call, at the end of the day, you’re still part of the team, and you still get that opportunity to make that dream come true. So, excited, and I love it (here)."

Bills knows he's got an uphill battle, but is ready for the challenge. For any undrafted rookie, the next few months are about making a name for yourself, but Keaton's got a head start there.

“Honestly this whole week has kind of been a whirlwind, every time you hear anything about Bills I kind of pop up and look around, I’m just so used to that being me, but I’m glad now it’s a whole community that I can be a part of, you know the Bills Mafia is awesome, and I love that I can of just fit right in, it’s right there in the name, so it’s great.”

Bills and his Bills teammates will begin OTAs this week in Orchard Park. They have three weeks of workouts before mandatory mini camp begins in mid-June.