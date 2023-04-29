Buffalo Bills select guard Nick Broeker in seventh round

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the first of their seventh round picks the Buffalo Bills selected Ole Miss guard Nick Broeker with the 230th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broeker, 22, played in 48 games with Mississippi starting 23 times at left tackle and 13 times at left guard. In 2022, Broeker started every game at guard, not allowing a sack.

"It's crazy hearing the phone ringing and getting the call," Broeker said about being selected by the Bills. "It's the call you alays dream of."

In 2022 Broeker won the Kent Hull Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in Mississippi.

Broeker becomes the fifth player drafted by the Bills in the 2023 class and the fourth offensive player selected.

Broeker is the first player drafted from Ole Miss by the Bills since Dawson Knox was selected in 2019.