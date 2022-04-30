Buffalo Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with 63rd pick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After trading back twice in the second round the Buffalo Bills added running back James Cook with the 63rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I'm not going to lie. During this draft process I fell in love with the Bills because they give me a chance to be me," Cook said after he drafted. "At the end of the day I'm ready to play football. That's all I want to do. Play football and win games."

Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, spent four years with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In 2021, Cook had 113 rushes for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. Cook is a true dual-threat running back that also excels in the passing game. Last season he had 27 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Cook's lack of size likely doesn't make him an every down back but he brings explosiveness to the Bills offense.

"I'm versatile. I can separate myself in the backfield and lineup out wide and be a threat. I can take the deep shots and score touchdowns. That's what they're getting in me. A touchdown maker."