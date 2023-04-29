Buffalo Bills select Florida WR Justin Shorter in fifth round

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After trading back in the fifth round the Buffalo Bills once again added a playmaker on offense, drafting Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter with the 150th pick in the draft.

Shorter, who is 6'4" and 229 pounds brings size to a receiver room and becomes their biggest wideout.

While with the Gators, Shorter caught 95 passes for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022 Shorter had 29 receptions for 577 yards and two touchdowns. Shorter started his college career with Penn State before transferring to Florida in 2020.

Shorter is the third offensive player the Bills have drafted in 2023, joining first-round pick Dalton Kincaid and second-round pick O'Cyrus Torrence, who was Shorter's teammate at Florida. The new Bills receiver was also teammates with 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam. Shorter says he plans on working out with Elam when gets to Buffalo.