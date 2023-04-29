Buffalo Bills select CB Alex Austin with their final pick of 2023 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — With their final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills selected cornerback Alex Austin from Oregon State in the seventh round [pick 252].

Austin was a four-year starter with the Beavers from 2019 until 2022, finishing his collegiate career with 140 tackles, four interceptions, 24 passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

The 6'1" corner had 57 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended during his senior season at Oregon State. Austin's 2022 season earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention status.

The Bills finished the 2023 Draft with six selected players:

1st Round - Dalton Kincaid, TE

2nd Round - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG

3rd Round - Dorian Williams, LB

5th Round - Justin Shorter, WR

7th Round - Nick Broeker, OL

7th Round - Alex Austin, CB