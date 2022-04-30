Buffalo Bills select Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with 89th pick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — With their third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills added Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with the 89th pick.

Bernard, who spent four years with Baylor, is coming his most productive year with the program. In 2021, Bernard had 62 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and four passes defended.

In his last game with Baylor, Bernard recorded 17 tackles and two sacks to earn MVP honors of the 2022 Sugar Bowl.