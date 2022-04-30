Watch
Buffalo Bills select Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with 89th pick

Matthew Hinton/AP
Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) celebrates winning the most valuable player at the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 22:53:24-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — With their third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills added Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with the 89th pick.

Bernard, who spent four years with Baylor, is coming his most productive year with the program. In 2021, Bernard had 62 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and four passes defended.

In his last game with Baylor, Bernard recorded 17 tackles and two sacks to earn MVP honors of the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

