Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis helps support foster youth in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Bills running back is continuing his goal of giving back before he even hits the field for the first time.

Fourth round pick, Ray Davis, is helping kids in the foster system.

We've told you before how the San Francisco native spent eight years in foster care.

On Thursday he was part of the Luggage of Love event at the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo.

This was organized by Fostering Greatness, a local organization helping foster kids.

They collected new suitcases full of clothes, toiletries and gift cards for the foster kids in our area.

Davis says he hopes to be a role model for the community.

"You know, truth be told, it's not about the end goal, it's not just about making it, it's what you do after," Davis said. "I think that's something I'm going to continue to do and be part of the community, and show that I'm not just a football player that just wants to play on Sunday. I want to be part of this community Sunday through Sunday."

Dr. Leah Angel-Daniel, executive director and founder of Fostering Greatness, spoke about the impact Davis has on the foster care system.

"Him being that voice and him coming out and saying it, nobody prompted him to do that," Angel-Leah said. "He didn't have to share that story. A lot of times people who have gone through the foster care system, they're ashamed to [be] associated with it so they don't share, especially those who are successful."

Fostering Greatness says it's looking for volunteers to help serve the community. You can learn more here.