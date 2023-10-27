Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray continues to live out his dream with his 'hometown' team

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray has been trying to tell you all.

“Like I said, I’m fast.”

Yea not only is Latavius still a fast, down hill threat out of the backfield. He’s also a fast learner. Which has helped him become a steady part of this Buffalo offense.

“When you’re able to learn an offense like this and play fast. You’re definitely going to be out in situations that can highlight you as a player," Murray told 7 Sports.

Adjusting to a new offense, being thrown into a new role and having a sudden increase in workload. All while mentoring young running backs. Yea that’s nothing new to the NFL veteran in his 10th season.

“If I’m the veteran in the room as I have been late in my career. There’s even an expectation I put on myself to make sure I’m leading and helping any of the younger guys in the room," he adds.

Murray’s experience is something the coaching staff wanted to put around their future at the position in James Cook.

But as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey shared. Murray is more than just a valuable leader in the backfield. Even at 33 years old, he’s still looked at as someone they can use as a versatile weapon in their game plan.

“I think there’s a lot of great qualities that he brings to the table for us. Not only from a veteran, experienced guy," says Dorsey. "But a guy who can go out and be extremely effective for our offense.”

Six teams and a decade later. Latavius Murray now finds himself playing for his "hometown" team. A native to the Syracuse area, Murray always looked at Buffalo as a place he wanted to be in the later part of his career.

“I will say some of it has set it. But even still at times it feels surreal when my mom is just a couple of hours away. And still living in the same house I grew up in. Still it’s just a dream come true for me. I’m just excited to come to work everyday. And just go out there and chase this goal we got in mind as a team.”