Buffalo Bills rookie WR Keon Coleman gaining knowledge from veteran defensive back

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper into the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room will only help in the development of rookie Keon Coleman. But even before Cooper got to Orchard Park, Coleman had defensive back Rasul Douglas to lean on.

The two spent about 45 minutes working together after practice on Thursday going over routes and getting in additional work. Seeing your rookie wide receiver take the initiative to put in the extra work is always a good sign.

"I was just talking football with him and his growth from camp to now. Just some extra work," Douglas said after practice Thursday. "I needed some releases, he wanted some releases himself so it worked out for us."

"That's my dawg man. He was able to give me some looks after practice, we're cool on and off the field," Coleman said. "He's just a good older guy to be around to follow and it's just great having him around."

When it comes to developing Coleman as a wide receiver, Douglas will be the first to tell you that's more of a job for the fellow wideouts Coleman has in that room, but Douglas is also aware that iron sharpens iron. Any help the two can give each other will only benefit them and this team moving forward.

"I'm just trying to give him different looks, so sometimes I'll ask him if he needs extra work. Then I have him do something that I think other receivers do to get our work in," Douglas added

Buffalo and Tennessee kick off Sunday from Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m.