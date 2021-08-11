Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills requiring masks regardless of vaccination status for indoor areas at Highmark Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
STADIUM3 .jpg
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 18:23:16-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that all fans, staff, and vendors will be required to wear masks when inside Highmark Stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

This follows the Erie County Department of Health announcing that all attendees will need to wear masks indoors while attending the Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills say this will apply to all indoor areas, including indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces.

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people outdoors.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716