Buffalo Bills requiring masks regardless of vaccination status for indoor areas at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that all fans, staff, and vendors will be required to wear masks when inside Highmark Stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

This follows the Erie County Department of Health announcing that all attendees will need to wear masks indoors while attending the Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium.

A statement from the Buffalo Bills: pic.twitter.com/0jXAPimI7E — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 11, 2021

The Bills say this will apply to all indoor areas, including indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces.

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people outdoors.