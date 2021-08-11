Watch
Masks required for indoor areas for Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:46:29-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced that masks are required regardless of vaccination status for concourses, indoor areas, and other enclosed spaces at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the Billy Joel concert on Saturday, August 14.

Since Highmark Stadium is an Erie County building this goes along with the county's decision to require masks for all county buildings.

This is due to Erie County dealing with 'substantial community spread' of COVID-19.

The mandate is required for concertgoers, staff, and vendors in areas designated by Erie County.

