Masks required for indoor areas for Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced that masks are required regardless of vaccination status for concourses, indoor areas, and other enclosed spaces at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the Billy Joel concert on Saturday, August 14.

Since Highmark Stadium is an Erie County building this goes along with the county's decision to require masks for all county buildings.

This is due to Erie County dealing with 'substantial community spread' of COVID-19.

The mandate is required for concertgoers, staff, and vendors in areas designated by Erie County.