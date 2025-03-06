Watch Now
Buffalo Bills release punter Sam Martin

Team signed Jake Camarda to a reserve/futures deal this offseason
Matt Rourke/AP
Buffalo Bills' Sam Martin in action an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced the release of punter Sam Martin. The move saves Buffalo around $1.9 million on the 2025 salary cap.

The 35-year-old punter was due a $500,000 roster bonus after the start of the league's new year.

Martin was signed by the Bills as a free agent in 2022 following the release of 2022 draft pick Matt Araiza and appeared in 18 games for Buffalo throughout the regular season and playoffs.

From there, Martin suited up for every single game in the following two seasons, providing stability in the Bills' punting game through each playoff run.

As for what's next at that position, the team signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter and 2022 4th-round draft pick Jake Camarda to a reserve/future deal this offseason. This won't stop Buffalo from bringing in competition to compete for the starting job as OTA's, mandatory minicamp and training camp rolls around in the near future.

