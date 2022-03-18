Buffalo Bills release DT Star Lotulelei

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — After three seasons with the Bills, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei's time in Buffalo has come to an end. On Friday the team released the veteran defender with two years left on his current deal.

Lotulelei, 32, hasn't played a full season with the Bills since 2019. Prior to the 2020 season, Lotulelei opted out for the year due to COVID concerns. In 2021, Lotulelei played in just eight games.

During his time with the Bills, Lotulelei recorded 53 tackles and five sacks. Last season, Lotulelei had 17 tackles, three sacks, and four tackles for loss.

In the last week, the organization has had an overhaul on the defensive line, with the additions of Von Miller, Tim Settle, DaQuon Jones, Jordan Phillips, and Shaq Lawson.