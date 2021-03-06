Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills re-sign LB Andre Smith to two-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Brett Carlsen/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Andre Smith
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 13:35:04-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed linebacker Andre Smith to a two-year deal, first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This comes one day after the Bills re-signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year deal on Friday.

Smith, 23, played 12 games for the Bills last season after playing the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Smith had nine tackles and a forced fumble, playing most of his minutes on special teams.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources