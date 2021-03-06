Buffalo Bills re-sign LB Andre Smith to two-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed linebacker Andre Smith to a two-year deal, first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The #Bills continue to work, signing LB Andre Smith, who was a restricted free agent, to a new 2-year deal worth up to $3M, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2021
This comes one day after the Bills re-signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year deal on Friday.
Smith, 23, played 12 games for the Bills last season after playing the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
Smith had nine tackles and a forced fumble, playing most of his minutes on special teams.
