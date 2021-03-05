Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to two-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have locked up a key part of their defense for a few more years.

On Friday the Bills signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year contract extension, keeping him here through the 2023 season. According to Ian Rapoport, the extension is worth $19.25M.

"It's a rewarding feeling knowing that they see me as key piece and I just want to finish what was started in Buffalo," Hyde said Friday. "We just want to finish what we started and I'm glad that I'm able to be a part of that. I'm just happy for the team and I'm happy we can keep this thing going."

Hyde joined the Bills in 2017 as a free agent after spending a few seasons in Green Bay. He's coming off a season where he had 70 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception [33-yard return]. n his eight NFL seasons, Hyde has 17 interceptions, 491 tackles, and three forced fumbles.

"I would've had a big empty pit in my stomach if I would've ended up somewhere else," Hyde added. "This team is heading in the right direction, this organization is heading in the right direction and I'm not making any guarantees about Super Bowl wins and what not but our eyes are focused on that right now."

Following the news, some of Hyde's teammates shared their excitement on social media.