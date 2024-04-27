Buffalo Bills RB Ray Davis has a story that makes him an easy player to root for

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the 128th pick in the fourth round, the Buffalo Bills drafted Ray Davis out of the University of Kentucky.

Bills select RB Re’Mahn Walter Zhamar Jamar Davis pic.twitter.com/M52cngFVK1 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

He had a stellar season with the Wildcats, running for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 199 carries. He also have seven receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Kentucky was Davis' third collegiate team, and he had success at all of them. According to UK Athletics, Davis is believed to be the only player in NCAA history to have 1,000 yards rushing at three different schools.

"I try to mix it up as much as I can," Davis said after he was selected. "A lot of people classify me as a downhill runner but I think I'm very good lateral and going downhill."

But Davis' story goes well beyond the field.

Davis was in the foster care system for eight years. From age eight to 16, Davis was homeless twice.

"I grew up in the foster care system in San Francisco for eight years. I had to become a man at 12, so I think just had to adapt to my situation and my environment and understand that I had to raise myself," Davis said. "So I just knew right then and there it was about staying focused, trying to continue to survive and that was the biggest thing I lived by and that's what made me the man I am today."

Davis credits his upbringing with shaping him into the man he is today. He knows he needs to earn everything in life, and feels like that has led him to this point hearing his name selected in the NFL Draft.

"I always try to attack my issues, I never try and run away."

Get to know more about Davis' story at the top of the page. Story produced by Sania Blu.