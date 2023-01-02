Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy 'under the weather' and will miss Monday's game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced radio broadcaster John Murphy is "under the weather" and will miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

Chris Brown, the co-host of One Bills Live, will be filling in on play-by-play.

The Bills (12-3) are set to take on the Bengals (11-4) on Monday Night Football with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.