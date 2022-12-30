How to watch the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The game will air on ESPN but for those in the Buffalo market, you can watch on 7ABC with pregame coverage from Matt Bové and the 7 Sports team beginning at 7:30 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. There will also be live coverage following the game on 7ABC.

The outcome of the game will have an impact on playoff seeding in the AFC. The Bills are currently in first place in the AFC with a record of 12-3, the Kansas City Chiefs are in second place with a record of 12-3 and the Bengals are in third place with a record of 11-4. The Bills and Bengals have beaten the Chiefs this season and hold a tiebreaker.