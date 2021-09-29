Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3 performance

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Washington Football Team in Week 3.

In the 43-21 victory over Washington, Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

Sunday's performance marks the ninth time in Allen's career that he has thrown for at least 300 yards. According to the Bills, this is Allen's seventh time being named Offensive Player of the Week. He received the award four times last season. Bills hall of famer Jim Kelly holds the franchise record for most times winning the awards with 10.