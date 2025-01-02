Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins have been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

For Allen, this is his third time being named to the Pro Bowl. For Dawkins, this is his fourth time being named to the Pro Bowl.

Allen ranks fourth with 40 total touchdowns and seventh with a 101.4 passer rating and he has set multiple records this season.



The first quarterback in NFL history to have five straight seasons of at least 40 touchdowns.

The most combined passing and rushing yards by a player in his first seven seasons in NFL history.

Led the Bills to wins over the 15-1 Chiefs and the 14-2 Lions, making the Bills the first team in NFL history to beat two 14+ win teams in the same season.

Dawkins is a crucial part of an offensive line that has protected Allen. He has only been sacked 14 times this season, the least by any quarterback who has played in all 16 games. Dawkins and the rest of the offensive line have also blocked for running back James Cook who leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns entering Week 18 with 15.

The Bills also have eight players who have been named alternates for the Pro Bowl.



First alternates: C Connor McGovern, RB James Cook

Third alternate: S Damar Hamlin

Fourth alternate: LB Terrel Bernard

Fifth alternates: DT Ed Oliver, FB Reggie Gilliam, RT Spencer Brown, TE Dalton Kincaid

You can learn more about the 2025 Pro Bowl Games here.