Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen shows off new 'Patricia Allen Fund' cleats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is joining players and coaches across the National Football League Monday to reveal their custom-designed cleats that will support various causes.

Allen is partnering with the Patricia Allen Fund through the My Clause My Cleats program. The fund benefits critical care teams at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. You can see which other organizations are being supported by the Buffalo Bills here.

“Through My Cause My Cleats, the league brings attention to hundreds of nonprofit organizations the NFL Family supports year-round," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. “We are appreciative of the passion players, coaches and Legends bring to this initiative each season and are grateful for the dedication shown to amplifying causes that mean the most to them."

AWS Josh Allen's cleat design using AWS technology.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative launched in 2016, and it allows players to advocate for causes important to them. This season, more than 1,400 players, coaches, legends and staff will participate during weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season. After the games, players can choose to donate their cleats by auctioning them on NFL Auction.