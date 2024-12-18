Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the third time this season Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Allen led the Bills to a 48-42 victory over the Detroit Lions with 362 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and 68 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to record multiple passing touchdowns, multiple rushing touchdowns, 350+ passing yards and 60+ rushing yards in a single game.

In addition, he became the first player in NFL history with at least two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in consecutive games and three such games in one season.

Over his past four games (KC, SF, LAR, & DET) Allen has:



1,114 yards passing

225 yards rushing

16 TD

1 INT

Allen was the betting favorite to win the MVP before the game against the Lions, but with his monster performance, he may have locked up the award with three games left to go.

This is the eight time this season a Bills player has earned player of the week honors, the most in team history.

You can watch the 7 Sports team recap the win and Allen's performance below.