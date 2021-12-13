Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen day-to-day with foot sprain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The injury that put Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a walking boot for his post-game press conference Sunday night appears to be a foot sprain. The team said Monday Allen is day-to-day due to the injury.

Bills fans held their breath for a moment on Sunday, when it appeared quarterback Josh Allen was limping after a run in the fourth quarter. However, Allen finished the game, with the Bills coming back from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game at 27-27 and force overtime. They ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27.

"There was no way I was going out," Allen told reporters after the game Sunday, while wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

McDermott: we’ll just see where it goes, but we’ll always err on the side of caution — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 13, 2021

The loss and the injury mar an otherwise historic performance by Allen on Sunday. He became the fourth NFL quarterback in history to rush for more than 100 yards and throw for more than 300 yards in one game.

Josh Allen joined some pretty impressive company with 308 yards through the air and 109 more on the ground for the #Bills.



But out of the four games where a signal caller throws for 300+ and runs for another 100+ those QBs are 1-3. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YIEDOPUAIW — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) December 13, 2021

The Bills are now 7-6 and in the wildcard race for a playoff spot. They play the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.