Buffalo Bills prove their ceiling is sky-high with win against Kansas City Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was adamant after their 30-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs this wasn't a statement win. But not everyone agreed.

"Yeah it's a statement win, they were undefeated," Bills edge rusher Von Miller said after the game with a smile. "It's not our Super Bowl, like the season isn't over, we're not going to the Super Bowl or anything like that but we have to celebrate wins like this. It's so hard to win in this league."

Quarterback Josh Allen was quick to downplay the win, despite the attention and fanfare leading up to Sunday's game. But he does know to get where the Bills are trying to go they will likely see the Chiefs again.

"Yeah, given our history we tend to meet in the playoffs," Allen said. "But again, we're not there yet and we'll focus on that when we get there but we've got a bye week and then a tough team (San Francisco) coming here."

"We take for granted what's going and the world takes for granted what’s going on and what Josh is doing, it's crazy like that’s some next level MVP super star stuff," Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "I want to tip my hat to him and just want the world to really notice that. That stuff just doesn’t happen, because he’s 17, but 17 puts in the work he executes and consistently showing why he's the best, and I’m proud to be his left tackle."

So what did Sunday's win teach us? With the bye week coming up, the Bills proved with their win against the Chiefs they can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the NFL. Many of us knew that before Sunday, but the win validated that to any doubters.

“That just shows our fire," Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa said. "We’re fighting back. We’re not going to take crap from anybody, and play all four quarters."

