Buffalo Bills playing it Safe-ty; select Utah safety Cole Bishop in 2024 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — With the departure of safety Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde's return for the 2024-2025 season unknown, the Buffalo Bills got some young help in the secondary by selecting Utah safety Cole Bishop with the 60th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After wide receiver, safety was a glaring need for Buffalo to address and begin building depth on the roster. The addition of Bishop checks off plenty of boxes.

A second-team All-Pac-12 selection, in 11 total games for the Utes Bishop racked up 60 tackles, with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Learning behind the veteran duo of Hyde and Poyer that we saw in Buffalo for many years could have been monumentally beneficial for the young safety's development. That responsibility now falls on Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis, Damar Hamlin and newcomer Mike Edwards.

How exactly he'll be used remains to be seen, but Bills Mafia breathe a sigh of relief as the team has now selected two positions of need with two high-upside prospects so far in round two.