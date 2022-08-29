Buffalo Bills players share thoughts on Araiza's release and the last 96 hours for organization

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Following Monday morning's practice for the Buffalo Bills, members of the media were allowed to openly interview players in the locker room for the first time since 2019.

It was there that a few players shared their thoughts and reactions to the last 96 hours of fallout from the allegations surrounding former Bills punter Matt Araiza.

Araiza was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while attending San Diego State University. He was released by the team on Saturday.

"You try to not have the court of public opinion affect yourself but it's hard not to. And it was one of those things in the end it was a hard decision for the organization to make. I think they made the one that made the most sense," says center Mitch Morse." As a guy in the locker room it's tough because some guys have kids. And it makes you think of both situations."

"Adversity happens throughout the season and the teams that handle it the right way will come out on top. And it's something we have to be able to handle the right way," adds safety Jordan Poyer. "To move past and look forward for our Thursday night game against the Rams. I know we have the right guys in this locker room to do that."