Buffalo Bills plan 'white out' at Highmark Stadium for first-ever Rivalries game on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are calling on Bills Mafia to help "bring the storm" to Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills announced plans for a "white out" at the stadium for the team's first-ever Rivalries game on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

The team said fans are encouraged to wear white from head to toe and white rally towels will be handed out upon entry. In addition, the tapestry around Highmark Stadium will feature an all-white look, including the padding around the goal posts and the flags around the stadium.

There will also be pregame Rivalries activities at the Billevard, including:



AI bobblehead photo booth

Rivalries-themed photo frame

Rivalries Uniform Virtual try on kiosk

Grid Iron Blitz Arcade Game

Bring the Storm photo op

The team officially revealed their "Cold Front" Nike Rivalries uniforms in August. The Bills say these new uniforms include newly designed helmets, jerseys and pants that showcase the unique culture and history of the Buffalo community. You can find a link to more images here.

First look: Here is the new Buffalo Bills Nike Rivalries uniform

Nike and the National Football League announced the Rivalries program in April, calling it an exciting uniform and fan gear program that will "give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before."

Last week, Wegmans announced it teamed up with the Bills to bring exclusive, limited-edition products to select stores in celebration of the Rivalries game.

First is the "Bring the Storm" ice cream, which Wegmans said is cake-flavored blue ice cream with vanilla cake pieces and white sprinkles.

Wegmans/WKBW

Next up is a Bills Rivalries long-sleeve, white t-shirt, designed exclusively for Wegmans.

Wegmans/WKBW

According to Wegmans, the ice cream and shirts will be sold in stores in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, New York’s Southern Tier, and Erie, Pennsylvania.