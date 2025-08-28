First look: Here is the new Buffalo Bills Nike Rivalries uniform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have officially revealed their Nike Rivalries uniforms.

The Bills say these new uniforms include newly designed helmets, jerseys and pants that showcase the unique culture and history of the Buffalo community. You can find a link to more images here.

The uniforms will be worn during the Bills' Week 5 matchup on October 5 against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Nike and the National Football League announced the Rivalries program in April, calling it an exciting uniform and fan gear program that will "give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before."

Buffalo Bills

"The NFL is home to some of the biggest football rivalries and today marks a historical moment for the NFL as we share 'Rivalries' with the world," said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer at the NFL. "Together with Nike, we are harnessing the power of rivalry matchups to bring fan excitement and community pride to the next level. Through specially designed player uniforms and limited-edition fan gear, we will embark on a journey that inspires competitive spirit and reveals the winner in all of us."

The Buffalo Bills and the rest of the AFC East join the NFC West as the first wave of participating teams.