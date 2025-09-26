Buffalo Bills and Wegmans team up for 'Bring the Storm' ice cream to celebrate Rivalries game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to bring exclusive, limited-edition products to select stores in celebration of the Rivalries game on October 5.

First is the "Bring the Storm" ice cream, which Wegmans said is cake-flavored blue ice cream with vanilla cake pieces and white sprinkles.

Next up is a Bills Rivalries long-sleeve, white t-shirt, designed exclusively for Wegmans.

According to Wegmans, the ice cream and shirts will be sold in stores in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, New York’s Southern Tier, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

Wegmans said the following are dates to remember:



Friday, September 26-Sunday, September 28: Limited-edition “Bring the Storm” Buffalo Bills ice cream hits store shelves.

Saturday, September 27: Limited supply of white Rivalries shirts on sale in Buffalo.

Monday, September 29: Limited supply of white Rivalries shirts on sale in Rochester, Syracuse, the Southern Tier, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

Friday and Saturday, October 4-5: Visit your local Wegmans to try the “Bring the Storm” ice cream for yourself.

The Bills officially revealed their Nike Rivalries uniforms in August. The Bills say these new uniforms include newly designed helmets, jerseys and pants that showcase the unique culture and history of the Buffalo community. You can find a link to more images here.

First look: Here is the new Buffalo Bills Nike Rivalries uniform

The uniforms will be worn during the Bills' Week 5 matchup on October 5 against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Nike and the National Football League announced the Rivalries program in April, calling it an exciting uniform and fan gear program that will "give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before."