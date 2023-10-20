Buffalo Bills place RB Damien Harris on injured reserve and promote RB Ty Johnson from practice squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve and promoted running back Ty Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants on October 15. He suffered a neck injury and was taken to a local hospital for further testing but did have movement in his arms and legs. The next day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Harris was out of the hospital and resting at home.

Johnson was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In four seasons in the NFL Johnson has played in 62 games, most recently playing for the New York Jets.

The Bills also released the team's Friday injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and tight end Quintin Morris have been ruled out. Oliver is dealing with a toe injury and Morris is dealing with an ankle injury.

The only other player on the injury report with an injury designation is defensive back Cam Lewis who is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.