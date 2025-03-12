Buffalo Bills overhaul defensive line with additions of Bosa, Ogunjobi, & Hoecht

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's no secret the Buffalo Bills' top priority this off-season has been overhauling the defensive line.

Up to this point, their most notable move has been the reported addition of Joey Bosa on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million. Bosa is a player who was once one of the most feared pass-rushers in the NFL but has battled injuries for the last several seasons. He's a great player when healthy, and the Bills are hoping he can be available when they need him most.

But that wasn't the Bills' only move to improve their defensive line. On Wednesday morning, the team signed veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a reported one-year deal worth $8.3 million. According to NFL Network, $8 million of Ogunjobi's deal, so essentially all of it, is guaranteed, making it an even bigger commitment from the Bills.

He's most a 3-technique defensive tackle (lines up outside the shoulder of the guard), so he'll be asked to get home and create lanes for the Bills' pass rush. Ogunjobi should help players like Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, and the afformentioned Bosa.

Defensive tackle is still arguably the Bills' biggest need, but Ogunjobi should be a nice rotational piece who plays a lot of snaps.

Then there's the first defensive lineman the Bills added Michael Hoecht from the Los Angeles Rams. Hoecht is a versatile player who can line up all over the defensive line. He can bump inside, outside, or even drop into coverage to keep teams guessing on how he will be used.

While the Bills still have much work to do, it's clear they needed to address the defensive line early in free agency and that's what we've seen happen. You can watch my full thoughts on the moves and where I believe the Bills go from here at the top of the page!