Buffalo Bills open preseason with 23-19 win over Indianapolis Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the first time since going into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin played in a game as his team topped the Indianapolis Colts 23-19. Hamlin got his first snaps early in the first quarter on both special teams and defense. Hamlin finished the game with three tackles, including one that forced a turnover on downs.

Caught this moment pregame between Damar Hamlin and #Bills trainer Denny Kellington#BillsMafia

🫶🥹 pic.twitter.com/YjtU3XR2D6 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) August 12, 2023

The Bills jumped out of the gate early with a Dane Jackson interception two minutes into the game. Jackson caught an errant pass from Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson intended for former Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie. The Bills made the most of great field position, taking a 7-0 lead two plays later on an eight-yard touchdown from James Cook.

Cook, who is the front-runner to win the Bills starting running back job, rushed four times for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Allen started at quarterback for the Bills and played into the third quarter. Allen finished his day completing 8 of 15 passes for 122 yards and an interception.

Matt Barkley took over for Allen in the third quarter, leading the Bills on an 11 play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Shavers. Barkley and the Bills offense added to their lead in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard touchdown to Dezmon Paton. Barkley finished his preseason debut completing 14 of 15 passes attempted for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid played in his first game, but wasn't targeted during the two drives he played with the offense.

Saturday was the Bills only preseason game in Orchard Park. Buffalo heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday, August 19th for a 6:30 p.m. game against the Steelers.