Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle announces retirement from NFL after string of injuries

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW — On Friday, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram. Doyle had spent the previous two seasons sidelined with two major lower body injuries.

Doyle said on his Instagram post that he wanted to be "upfront" and address this matter himself rather than give way to speculation. Adding that "nerve damage" made it more difficult to envision a return to the field.

In 2022, Doyle suffered a torn ACL in his right leg, which put him on the injured reserve list, effectively ending his season. In 2023, he suffered a severe leg injury in the Bills' second preseason game against Pittsburgh which put him on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).

"To my teammates, coaches, family, trainers, and friends, you made this ride unforgettable. To the Pegula family and the entire Bills organization, thank you for believing in me. And to the city of Buffalo and the Bills Mafia your love and support have meant everything.

This isn’t goodbye—it’s just the next chapter. Can’t wait to be back next season, tailgating with y’all," Doyle said in part on his Instagram post.

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of Doyle's time in Orchard Park was his one-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen in the Bills 2022 AFC Wild Card round game against the New England Patriots.

He was Buffalo's 5th round (pick 168 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.